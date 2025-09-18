Nestle India's stock climbs over 10% in a month
Nestle India's shares closed at ₹1,204.2 on September 18, 2025, with a market cap of ₹2.32 lakh crore and a high price-to-earnings ratio of 74.73.
The stock jumped 10.55% over the past month, showing investors are still pretty confident in this FMCG giant.
Nestle India's stock has been on a steady climb
Despite some short-term dips, Nestle India's stock has been on a steady climb: up over 10% in one month, plus trading volumes crossed one million shares recently (way above average).
For anyone watching big brands or thinking about investing, it's a sign that steady performance can stand out even when markets get rocky.
Why the buzz? EPS at ₹16.12
Nestle India posted earnings per share of ₹16.12—solid numbers for such a competitive space—and its high valuation plus active trading suggest investors see it as reliable for the long haul.
All in all, Nestle is showing how stable brands can keep winning trust even when things feel unpredictable elsewhere.