Why Jeff Bezos didn't take salary during Amazon days

Bezos's principle of measuring success

Bezos explained that founders should build wealth by growing their company's value—not by taking higher salaries.

He said he's proud of sticking to this principle, measuring success by how much wealth you create for others.

Pointing to Amazon's $2.3 trillion market cap, Bezos noted it's generated about $2.1 trillion for other people—putting him in line with leaders like Mark Zuckerberg and Warren Buffett who also keep their salaries low and focus on creating value for everyone.