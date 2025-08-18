Next Article
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions stock jumps 5% on stellar earnings
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions's stock surged 5% to ₹33.52 on Monday, following a standout Q1 FY26 report.
The company's standalone net profit climbed 71.7% year-on-year to ₹13.29 crore, mainly due to tighter cost controls and better efficiency.
Revenue growth and operational improvements
Standalone revenue grew 45% to ₹154.39 crore, even as overall (consolidated) revenue dipped 11%.
Operational improvements pushed EBITDA up by 71%, with margins rising too.
Despite a rough patch earlier this year—down 31% since January and 70% over the past year—the stock has rebounded with a 76% gain in three months and an impressive five-year return of 460%.