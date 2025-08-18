Blue Cloud Softech Solutions stock jumps 5% on stellar earnings

Revenue growth and operational improvements

Standalone revenue grew 45% to ₹154.39 crore, even as overall (consolidated) revenue dipped 11%.

Operational improvements pushed EBITDA up by 71%, with margins rising too.

Despite a rough patch earlier this year—down 31% since January and 70% over the past year—the stock has rebounded with a 76% gain in three months and an impressive five-year return of 460%.