Blue Cloud to invest $1B in AI data centers
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions just announced a huge $1 billion investment to build advanced AI-powered data centers across India, aiming for up to 800 MW capacity.
The news sent their shares up nearly 18% to ₹21.30 on Monday.
New data centers will support India's digital economy
These new data centers will power everything from AI and semiconductors to online shopping and cybersecurity—basically, the backbone of India's digital economy.
They'll use high-density racks, liquid cooling, GPU clusters, and fiber networks in major cities, plus special security features for government data.
Rollout begins in FY26 with modular centers
The rollout starts in FY26 with modular centers running partly on renewable energy (pending approvals).
Chairman Janaki Yarlagadda said the company is committed to building "intelligent, sovereign, and future-ready digital infrastructure."
This positions Blue Cloud as a major digital player in India.