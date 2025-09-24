Blue Energy Motors is based in Pune

Blue Energy Motors raises $50M, Nikhil Kamath among investors

By Mudit Dube 04:59 pm Sep 24, 202504:59 pm

What's the story

Blue Energy Motors, a green trucking company, has raised a total of $50 million in funding to expand its LNG and electric trucking business in India. The latest round, which raised $30 million, saw participation from Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath and Omnitex Industries. The investment will help the Pune-based start-up accelerate India's transition to clean and sustainable freight transportation. Commenting on the investment, Kamath said, "The future of logistics in India will be built on clean, scalable technology."