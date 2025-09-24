Glenmark, Hengrui Pharma ink $1.1 billion cancer drug deal
Glenmark Specialty S.A. (part of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals) signed a $1.1 billion licensing deal with Hengrui Pharma for Trastuzumab Rezetecan, a promising new cancer therapy.
The agreement covers most global markets except China, the US, and Europe, with Glenmark paying $18 million upfront plus future milestone payments and royalties.
Promising Phase 2 trial results for HER2-mutated lung cancer
Trastuzumab Rezetecan has shown strong results—helping 73% of patients in a Phase 2 trial for HER2-mutated lung cancer who had already tried other treatments.
It was approved in China this May (2025) and is now under priority review for breast cancer too.
Trastuzumab Rezetecan's breakthrough status across multiple cancers
This drug isn't just about one disease; it's received Breakthrough Therapy status for nine different cancers, including breast and gastric.
For Glenmark, it means stepping up their game in targeted therapies—and investors noticed, with shares ticking up after the news.