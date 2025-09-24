Canara Bank shares up 19% this month: What's the reason?

Canara Bank 's shares have hit a new high, with a jump to ₹124.55 apiece today. The stock has gained nearly 19% this month alone, its best monthly performance since October 2022. Today's intraday high is the highest level the stock has reached since June 2024. The strong performance comes after three months of pressure on Canara Bank's share price.

Market performance Year-to-date gains at 23% The recent surge in Canara Bank's shares has also boosted its year-to-date gains to 23%. If this trend continues, it would be the fifth consecutive year of positive returns for the stock. The turnaround in sentiment is driven by several factors, including reports of a possible increase in foreign portfolio investor (FPI) limit for public sector banks, and expectations of increased credit demand.

Investment boost Government considering raising FPI limit in PSU banks Recent media reports have suggested that the Indian government is considering raising the foreign investment limit in public sector banks. The proposal seeks to raise the FPI cap from 20% to as high as 49%, while ensuring that government ownership remains above 51%. This move is expected to bring in significant capital into the banking sector, especially benefiting PSU banks included in global indices.