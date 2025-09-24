SBI Mutual Fund launches Magnum Hybrid Long Short Fund
SBI Mutual Fund just launched its first-ever Magnum Hybrid Long Short Fund, aiming to give investors optimal risk-adjusted returns with lower volatility and some tax perks.
This fund mixes things up by investing in stocks, debt, derivatives, and real estate trusts (REITs/InvITs).
The New Fund Offer runs from October 1-15, 2025, but heads up—the minimum investment is ₹10 lakh.
Fund manager, asset manager, and benchmark details
Managed by Gaurav Mehta, CFA, the fund uses strategies like covered calls and arbitrage for income while also chasing long-term growth through equity picks.
Most of the money (65%-75%) goes into equities with hedging for extra safety, plus some in debt and REITs/InvITs.
SBI Funds Management—one of India's biggest asset managers with ₹11.9 lakh crore under management as of August 2025—will benchmark this fund against the NIFTY 50 Hybrid Composite Debt 50:50 Index TRI to keep things on track.