SBI Mutual Fund launches Magnum Hybrid Long Short Fund

Fund manager, asset manager, and benchmark details

Managed by Gaurav Mehta, CFA, the fund uses strategies like covered calls and arbitrage for income while also chasing long-term growth through equity picks.

Most of the money (65%-75%) goes into equities with hedging for extra safety, plus some in debt and REITs/InvITs.

SBI Funds Management—one of India's biggest asset managers with ₹11.9 lakh crore under management as of August 2025—will benchmark this fund against the NIFTY 50 Hybrid Composite Debt 50:50 Index TRI to keep things on track.