Qatar joins list of countries accepting UPI payments

In a major development for Indian travelers, Qatar has now joined the list of countries accepting Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments. The service has been launched by NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) and Qatar National Bank. It will be available at QNB-acquired merchants and powered by NETSTARS's payment solution.

First merchant First merchant to accept UPI payments is Qatar Duty Free The first merchant to accept UPI payments is Qatar Duty Free. The move will allow Indian travelers to make seamless transactions at major tourist attractions and retail outlets specifically at QNB-acquired merchants across the country. This development comes as Indians are the second-largest group of international visitors to Qatar, making this partnership particularly beneficial for them.

Economic impact Boost for retail, tourism sectors The acceptance of UPI in Qatar is expected to boost the country's retail and tourism sectors. It will increase transaction volumes for merchants acquired by QNB, helping them scale their businesses while offering convenience to customers. "We aim to enhance the acceptance of UPI globally and create a truly interoperable global payment network," said Ritesh Shukla, MD & CEO of NPCI International.