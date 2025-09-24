Essar aims for $1B turnover by going green in logistics

Essar has invested $140 million in the project

Essar has invested $140 million in manufacturing facilities, truck ownership, and fueling stations, as it works toward building a 10,000-truck platform.

They're already running 700 trucks on liquefied natural gas (LNG), which means almost zero SOx and half the NOx emissions compared to diesel.

For shorter routes, electric trucks are in the works too.

The company's all-in approach—making trucks with Blue Energy Motors, operating them through Greenline, and fueling up with Ultra Gas & Energy—aims to shrink logistics' carbon footprint while helping big industries go green.