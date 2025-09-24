Essar aims for $1B turnover by going green in logistics
Essar Green Mobility, part of the Essar Group, wants to hit a $1 billion turnover in the next three years—and they're doing it by making long-haul trucking in India much greener.
Their big goal is to swap out diesel-guzzling trucks for cleaner options, which is a major step toward India's net-zero emissions plans.
Essar has invested $140 million in the project
Essar has invested $140 million in manufacturing facilities, truck ownership, and fueling stations, as it works toward building a 10,000-truck platform.
They're already running 700 trucks on liquefied natural gas (LNG), which means almost zero SOx and half the NOx emissions compared to diesel.
For shorter routes, electric trucks are in the works too.
The company's all-in approach—making trucks with Blue Energy Motors, operating them through Greenline, and fueling up with Ultra Gas & Energy—aims to shrink logistics' carbon footprint while helping big industries go green.