Boeing lays off 300 supply chain workers in defense division
Boeing is cutting about 300 supply chain jobs in its defense division, with notifications going out this week.
The layoffs come as the company says it regularly evaluates and adjusts its workforce to stay aligned to its commitments to customers and communities.
Layoffs come as Boeing's total staff hits 182,000
300 supply chain roles are being cut across various US locations.
On Jan. 30, about 250-300 Seattle-area engineers were notified that their work on the 787 Dreamliner would shift to South Carolina.
Even with these changes, Boeing's total staff stood at 182,000 people at the end of 2025—up by about 10,000 from a year earlier (from the end of 2024), as it integrates newly acquired Spirit AeroSystems and begins work on the F-47 fighter jet.
Company is working to help affected defense employees find positions
A person familiar with the move said the company is working to help affected defense employees find other positions at the company and has over 1,300 job openings right now.
These shifts are happening ahead of major contract talks with engineers' union SPEEA later this year.