Boeing lays off 300 supply chain workers in defense division

Layoffs come as Boeing's total staff hits 182,000

300 supply chain roles are being cut across various US locations.

On Jan. 30, about 250-300 Seattle-area engineers were notified that their work on the 787 Dreamliner would shift to South Carolina.

Even with these changes, Boeing's total staff stood at 182,000 people at the end of 2025—up by about 10,000 from a year earlier (from the end of 2024), as it integrates newly acquired Spirit AeroSystems and begins work on the F-47 fighter jet.

