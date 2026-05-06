Bombay High Court settles Mira Bhayandar dispute, Valor shares jump

MIG Realtors teams with Adani Goodhomes

With the court clearing up ownership, Valor Estate can now move forward with plans to develop or partner on the land.

Earlier this year, their arm MIG Realtors also teamed up with Adani Goodhomes to acquire Radius Estates (the transaction has an indicative outer timeline of up to December 2027, subject to conditions).

Even with these wins and the recent surge, though, Valor's shares are still down 22% over the past year—but have climbed 12% since January.