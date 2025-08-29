Brazil prepares to hit back at Trump's tariffs

How will the retaliation work?

Camex will spend the next month deciding how exactly this retaliation could work and which US products might get targeted.

Once their report is done, a government team will pick which American goods could face new tariffs from Brazil.

For now, big exports like orange juice and aircraft aren't affected by the US tariffs—but most other goods are still in play.

The US is expected to be informed about the start of the process on Friday.