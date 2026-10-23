Brent crude hits $114 per barrel, highest since May

Peter McGuire, a global oil expert, attributed the market's response to fears of attacks by Iran on Gulf-based AI data centers and critical infrastructure.

Tensions have escalated across West Asia after reports emerged that the US and Israel are considering new strikes on Iran. This comes as the US Midterm elections get underway.

President Donald Trump had previously said that the war with Iran could end soon, predicting a sharp fall in global oil prices once the conflict concludes.