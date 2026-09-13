BRICS Women's Business Alliance urges stronger support for women entrepreneurs
Business
The BRICS Women's Business Alliance (WBA) is calling for stronger support to help women entrepreneurs grow and reach international markets.
Chairperson Avarna Jain highlighted how women drive economic growth through jobs and innovation, saying it's time more women move from running small businesses to taking on leadership roles across BRICS countries.
WBA report sets 4 goals
The WBA's report lays out four main goals: make it easier for women-led companies to grow, improve access to funding and innovation, boost resilience with solutions led by women, and share successful ideas across all BRICS nations.
Jain summed it up well: "Women's economic empowerment and leadership are not a sectoral issue; it is an economic strategy."