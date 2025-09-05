Broadcom raises AI revenue forecast amid NVIDIA competition

Broadcom's Q3 revenue and future projections

Broadcom expects its AI revenue to reach $6.2 billion in Q4 2025, thanks to strong interest in their accelerators and networking chips.

Overall sales last quarter were nearly $16 billion.

With fresh production orders from a major (but unnamed) customer and Tan promising to stay on as CEO until at least 2030, Broadcom is doubling down on its place as a top name in the fast-moving world of AI hardware.