Broadcom raises AI revenue forecast amid NVIDIA competition
Broadcom just raised its AI revenue forecast for 2026 after a standout third quarter.
CEO Hock Tan credits booming demand for the company's custom AI chips and networking gear—especially as competition with NVIDIA heats up.
In Q3 2025, Broadcom's AI-related revenue was $5.2 billion, beating their own expectations.
Broadcom's Q3 revenue and future projections
Broadcom expects its AI revenue to reach $6.2 billion in Q4 2025, thanks to strong interest in their accelerators and networking chips.
Overall sales last quarter were nearly $16 billion.
With fresh production orders from a major (but unnamed) customer and Tan promising to stay on as CEO until at least 2030, Broadcom is doubling down on its place as a top name in the fast-moving world of AI hardware.