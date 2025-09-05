GST cut on small cars, bikes: manufacturers ramp up Business Sep 05, 2025

Big news for shoppers: Indian manufacturers are stepping up production of cars, bikes, and electronics after the recent GST cut to 18% on small cars and motorcycles under 350cc (effective since September 22).

This move is expected to finally shake up the small car market, which has been pretty quiet for the last five years—just in time for the festive season.