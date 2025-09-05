Next Article
Mark Zuckerberg sues Meta after being wrongly flagged as impersonator
An Indiana attorney—who happens to share his name with Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg—is suing the tech giant after his professional Facebook page was mistakenly disabled five times in eight years.
Despite spending over $11,000 on ads for his law practice, Meta's automated systems kept flagging him as an impersonator, causing major headaches for his business.
The lawyer's website is a testament to his struggles
The lawyer says he's dealt with constant confusion—getting messages meant for the CEO, random requests for money, and even death threats. He even documented these mix-ups on his website.
The lawsuit asks for damages and wants Meta to finally fix its system so this doesn't keep happening.
As he puts it: "Not when they take my money. This really pissed me off."