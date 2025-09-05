AI art is great, until you need to fix it Business Sep 05, 2025

Even in 2025, companies are realizing that AI isn't perfect—so they're hiring people to clean up after it.

From blurry logos to awkward writing and buggy code, freelancers are stepping in to make sure things actually work and look right.

Illustrator Lisa Carstens now spends much of her work fixing AI-made art, while writer Kiesha Richardson rewrites clunky text so it sounds natural.