AI art is great, until you need to fix it
Even in 2025, companies are realizing that AI isn't perfect—so they're hiring people to clean up after it.
From blurry logos to awkward writing and buggy code, freelancers are stepping in to make sure things actually work and look right.
Illustrator Lisa Carstens now spends much of her work fixing AI-made art, while writer Kiesha Richardson rewrites clunky text so it sounds natural.
Developers are also getting called in to fix code
Turns out, fixing AI mistakes can be harder than starting from scratch—but companies often pay less for these repairs.
Developers like Harsh Kumar also get called in when AI-generated code breaks or creates security risks.
The big takeaway: no matter how advanced tech gets, human skills still keep everything running smoothly behind the scenes.