AI logistics startup Augment raises $85 million in Series A

Their AI assistant, Augie, takes over time-consuming logistics tasks—think pricing bids, shipment tracking, load consolidation, and invoice collection—so shippers and carriers don't have to juggle endless emails or messages. Augie works across email, voice calls, Slack, SMS, and Telegram.

Plans to expand into international shipping markets

Since its seed round this year, Augment has more than doubled its customer base. Clients like Armstrong Transport Group have seen invoice delays drop by 40%.

With this new funding, the team plans to hire 50 engineers to make Augie even smarter, and while they currently serve the US trucking industry, their long-term vision is to expand into international shipping markets.