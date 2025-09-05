Trump wins $515 million penalty in New York fraud case

What do both sides want?

James's 2022 lawsuit said Trump inflated his property values—think Trump Tower and Mar-a-Lago—to mislead banks.

The original penalty started at $355 million and ballooned to over $515 million with interest before being overturned.

Now, both sides are appealing: James wants the big fine back, while Trump is fighting other bans that keep him and his sons out of New York business leadership.

The final outcome is still up in the air as higher courts decide what happens next.