GST Council's latest updates: What it means for small taxpayers
The GST Council just gave the green light to some much-needed reforms aimed at helping small taxpayers and e-commerce sellers.
From October, expect auto refunds, prefilled GST returns, and—finally—a single registration across all states for online sellers instead of juggling multiple state ones.
The goal? Less paperwork, faster refunds, and smoother operations for everyone from artisans to startups.
New GST Appellate Tribunal to start work by October
If you run a small business or sell online, these updates could save you serious time (and headaches).
The new GST Appellate Tribunal will start work by October to clear up old appeals and speed up tax dispute resolutions.
Plus, fixes in tricky areas like textiles and food aim to resolve classification and litigation issues, which could help improve compliance and processing.
In short: doing business under GST is about to get a whole lot simpler—and a little less stressful.