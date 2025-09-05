GST Council's latest updates: What it means for small taxpayers

New GST Appellate Tribunal to start work by October

If you run a small business or sell online, these updates could save you serious time (and headaches).

The new GST Appellate Tribunal will start work by October to clear up old appeals and speed up tax dispute resolutions.

Plus, fixes in tricky areas like textiles and food aim to resolve classification and litigation issues, which could help improve compliance and processing.

In short: doing business under GST is about to get a whole lot simpler—and a little less stressful.