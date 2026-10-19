Diwali Muhurat Trading session on November 8: Check timings

The BSE has issued a circular detailing the schedule for the special session.

Trading members can log in between 1:15pm and 1:50pm followed by a block deal window from 1:50pm to 2:05pm.

The pre-open session will start at 2:05pm with order entry for limit and market orders till 2:10pm.

From then until 2:15pm only limit orders will be accepted before moving into an order matching and confirmation period from 2:15-17pm.