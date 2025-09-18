BSE m-cap hits ₹465 lakh crore, nearing last year's record

Factors behind the rally

MidCap and SmallCap indices jumped by 4.7% and 6%, while PSUs soared 7.5%. Sectors like auto and oil & gas also saw solid growth.

Recent IPOs (like Urban Company) are drawing big interest, and analysts say optimism around India-US trade talks plus hopes for US rate cuts are keeping investor spirits high.

Most expect this positive momentum to stick around for a while.