BSE m-cap hits ₹465 lakh crore, nearing last year's record
Business
The Bombay Stock Exchange has crossed ₹465 lakh crore in total market value—its highest point in 11 months and only 2.7% short of the September 2024 all-time record.
Since early September 2024, the market has added almost ₹20 lakh crore, with gains seen across large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks.
Factors behind the rally
MidCap and SmallCap indices jumped by 4.7% and 6%, while PSUs soared 7.5%. Sectors like auto and oil & gas also saw solid growth.
Recent IPOs (like Urban Company) are drawing big interest, and analysts say optimism around India-US trade talks plus hopes for US rate cuts are keeping investor spirits high.
Most expect this positive momentum to stick around for a while.