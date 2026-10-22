BSE seeks MD and CEO ahead of Sundararaman Ramamurthy's retirement
Business
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has kicked off the hunt for a new MD and CEO, with Sundararaman Ramamurthy set to retire in June 2027.
It is looking for someone who has at least 20 years of professional experience, including a minimum of five years in a senior leadership role, and will be under 62 as of July 1, 2027, so definitely not an entry-level gig.
BSE applications due November 19, 2026
BSE's ideal pick? Someone who gets technology, thinks like an entrepreneur, and has a strong understanding of capital markets.
Degrees like BA, BCom, CA, MBA, LLB, or BTech are all good.
The deadline to apply is November 19, 2026, so if you know someone who fits the bill (and the age limit), now's the time!