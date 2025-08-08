Next Article
BSNL's new SIM offer lets you get a new number
BSNL just dropped its "Freedom Unlimited" plan, letting you grab a new SIM or switch your number to their network for only ₹1.
The deal is open to both new users and those porting in, and it comes with data perks and validity based on the plan you pick.
Heads up though—it's only available until August 31, so you'll need to act fast if you're interested.
How to avail the offer
This offer is BSNL's way of showing off its homegrown 4G tech, focusing on security and reliability.
If you're in Dakshina Kannada or Udupi districts, just swing by a BSNL store or authorized retailer to get started.
It's all about making their network more accessible—and giving more people a taste of what their upgraded service can do.