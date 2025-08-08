BSNL's new SIM offer lets you get a new number Business Aug 08, 2025

BSNL just dropped its "Freedom Unlimited" plan, letting you grab a new SIM or switch your number to their network for only ₹1.

The deal is open to both new users and those porting in, and it comes with data perks and validity based on the plan you pick.

Heads up though—it's only available until August 31, so you'll need to act fast if you're interested.