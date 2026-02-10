BYD is suing the US government over Trump's tariffs

BYD's case could have far-reaching consequences

BYD isn't just asking for a rule change—they want a refund on all duties paid since April 2025 (plus interest) and to stop enforcement of nine executive orders.

This is the first time a Chinese carmaker has pushed back like this in court.

The outcome could impact thousands of similar cases and even affect prices at repair shops, where parts prices rose in recent quarters.

The Supreme Court's upcoming decision could seriously shake up how trade rules work going forward.