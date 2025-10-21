Next Article
CAIT: 87% shoppers picked local goods this Diwali
This Diwali, India smashed records with ₹6.05 lakh crore in sales—up 25% from last year—according to CAIT.
A record 87% of shoppers chose Indian-made products, highlighting how much the "Vocal for Local" movement and self-reliance push have caught on.
Physical stores handled 85% of sales
FMCG led the way, with gold, electronics, and gifts close behind.
Physical stores made a big comeback, handling 85% of sales, and the festive rush created 50 lakh temporary jobs—proof that India's retail scene is bouncing back strong.