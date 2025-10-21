CAIT: 87% shoppers picked local goods this Diwali Business Oct 21, 2025

This Diwali, India smashed records with ₹6.05 lakh crore in sales—up 25% from last year—according to CAIT.

A record 87% of shoppers chose Indian-made products, highlighting how much the "Vocal for Local" movement and self-reliance push have caught on.