AI boom fuels Taiwan's record export orders
In September 2025, Taiwan's export orders hit an all-time high of $70.2 billion—up 30.5% from last year and marking eight months of nonstop growth.
The main driver? Skyrocketing global demand for AI tech, especially the semiconductor chips that power everything from smart devices to data centers.
Electronics led the way, with orders jumping nearly 46%, while telecom products also saw strong growth, rising 33%.
Taiwan's exports surge across the globe
Taiwan's export surge wasn't just about tech or one region. Shipments to the US shot up by 40.2%, while Southeast Asia saw orders rise 57.5%.
Even with temporary US tariffs under negotiation, exports to China and Hong Kong still climbed by nearly 12%.
It's a clear sign that Taiwan is holding its own in a tough global market.
Taiwan's chip dominance
Known as the world's semiconductor powerhouse, Taiwan makes over half of all chips globally—and almost every high-end one out there.
Industry giant TSMC just posted record profits for Q3 2025, riding the AI wave.
With AI, cloud computing, and high-performance tech only getting bigger, experts say Taiwan's growth streak is far from over.