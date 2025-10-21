Warner Bros. might get acquired: David Ellison's $60B bid likely
Big news in entertainment: Warner Bros. Discovery—the company behind HBO, CNN, and Warner Bros. studios—is thinking about selling after getting some unexpected buyout interest.
The announcement on October 21, 2025, sent its stock up by 8%.
CEO David Zaslav is now reviewing options, including splitting the business into separate streaming, studio, and cable companies.
Zaslav holds out for minimum $60B valuation
David Ellison from Paramount Skydance is reportedly preparing a $50-60 billion offer, backed by Apollo Global Management and Larry Ellison.
Comcast's CEO Brian Roberts could also join the race after spinning off their cable division.
Zaslav wants at least $60 billion for the company, pointing to strong streaming and box office numbers—he has resisted lower offers in the past.