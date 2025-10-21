Warner Bros. might get acquired: David Ellison's $60B bid likely

Zaslav holds out for minimum $60B valuation

David Ellison from Paramount Skydance is reportedly preparing a $50-60 billion offer, backed by Apollo Global Management and Larry Ellison.

Comcast's CEO Brian Roberts could also join the race after spinning off their cable division.

Zaslav wants at least $60 billion for the company, pointing to strong streaming and box office numbers—he has resisted lower offers in the past.