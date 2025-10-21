Ola suicide case: HC tells police not to harass officials
K Aravind, a 38-year-old engineer at Ola Electric, died by suicide on September 28, 2025.
He left a detailed note accusing top Ola executives, including CEO Bhavish Aggarwal and Subrat Kumar Das, of workplace harassment and delayed payments.
Aravind had joined the company in 2022.
HC stays harassment of Ola officials
Police have filed an FIR against Aggarwal and others for abetment to suicide, and are investigating Ola's payment practices and Aravind's note.
Ola says there were no previous complaints and that it's cooperating, but transferred ₹17.46 lakh to Aravind's account after his death as a "full and final settlement."
Aravind's brother claims this is a cover-up.
The Karnataka High Court has now told police not to harass Ola officials, aiming for a fair probe.
The case has sparked calls for better work conditions and accountability in India's tech industry.