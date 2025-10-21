Ola suicide case: HC tells police not to harass officials

HC stays harassment of Ola officials

Police have filed an FIR against Aggarwal and others for abetment to suicide, and are investigating Ola's payment practices and Aravind's note.

Ola says there were no previous complaints and that it's cooperating, but transferred ₹17.46 lakh to Aravind's account after his death as a "full and final settlement."

Aravind's brother claims this is a cover-up.

The Karnataka High Court has now told police not to harass Ola officials, aiming for a fair probe.

The case has sparked calls for better work conditions and accountability in India's tech industry.