ITC Mangaldeep's Digital Deepotsav lights up the internet

The campaign saw more than 1.3 lakh virtual diyas lit, beating its own goal of one lakh. This happened alongside Ayodhya 's record-breaking event, where over 26 lakh real diyas set a new Guinness World Record . The vibe was made even better with Mangaldeep's signature fragrances, adding a spiritual touch for everyone involved.

AR campaign connects people to Ayodhya's Diwali celebration

Digital Deepotsav used AR to connect people across India to the energy of Ayodhya.

The virtual diyas were synced with the actual ones lit on October 19, bringing a sense of unity and shared celebration—showing how tech can keep old traditions alive and accessible for all.