Antler India picks 26 AI startups for seed funding
Antler India is stepping up its game for AI startups, launching a residency program to help early-stage founders get past funding hurdles.
Out of 2,500+ applicants, 26 startups have already made the cut, with a focus on voice AI and logistics.
Startups can get up to $470,000 in seed funding
Selected startups can get up to $470,000 in seed funding—split between equity and a founder-friendly SAFE deal.
On top of that, there's over $1 million in AI compute credits and access to top tech from NVIDIA, OpenAI, and Anthropic.
Antler's Elevate Fund is also ready to invest up to $30 million more as these startups grow.
Next batch focuses on edtech and healthcare
The next batch kicks off in January 2026, with a focus on edtech and healthcare.
Antler India is looking for founders who know how to use data and reach users—aiming to back startups that can make a real impact with AI in these key sectors.