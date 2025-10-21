Antler India picks 26 AI startups for seed funding

Startups can get up to $470,000 in seed funding

Selected startups can get up to $470,000 in seed funding—split between equity and a founder-friendly SAFE deal.

On top of that, there's over $1 million in AI compute credits and access to top tech from NVIDIA, OpenAI, and Anthropic.

Antler's Elevate Fund is also ready to invest up to $30 million more as these startups grow.