Stripe delays India relaunch due to stricter RBI regulations
Stripe, the global payments giant, has hit pause on its India comeback plans because of tougher regulations from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
The company hoped to relaunch in mid-2025, but stricter know-your-customer (KYC) checks threw a wrench in those plans.
Even after getting domestic approval early in 2024 and switching to invite-only access, Stripe gave up its cross-border payment license by July 2024.
Stripe's workaround and future plans in India
With the RBI now demanding more detailed KYC and new standards for payment aggregators by December 2025, global players like Stripe face extra hurdles—including India's strict data rules.
To keep things moving, Stripe is teaming up with licensed partners for onboarding and KYC, while still helping Indian merchants go global.
Despite delays, Stripe says it's sticking around to support businesses through these changes.