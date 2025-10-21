Stripe delays India relaunch due to stricter RBI regulations

Stripe's workaround and future plans in India

With the RBI now demanding more detailed KYC and new standards for payment aggregators by December 2025, global players like Stripe face extra hurdles—including India's strict data rules.

To keep things moving, Stripe is teaming up with licensed partners for onboarding and KYC, while still helping Indian merchants go global.

Despite delays, Stripe says it's sticking around to support businesses through these changes.