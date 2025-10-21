BSNL's new annual recharge for seniors includes BiTV subscription
BSNL just rolled out the Samman Plan for anyone 60 or older—think of it as a one-stop recharge for the year.
For ₹1,812, seniors get unlimited calls across India, 2GB of daily 4G data (plus 100 SMS/day), a free SIM card, and six months of BiTV premium streaming.
The catch? It's only for new users who visit a BSNL store with age proof before November 18, 2024.
Diwali offers and discounts
BSNL is also celebrating Diwali with some sweet extras: a ₹1 plan for new users (2GB/day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS for 30 days) until November 15, 2024, and a "Gift a Recharge" option where you can send someone a top-up with a 2.5% bonus.
Plus, if you recharge select plans via the BSNL app or website (₹485/₹1,999), you get a 5% benefit—half as an instant discount and half donated to social causes.
Perfect timing if you or your family are looking to switch things up this festive season.