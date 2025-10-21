BSNL's new annual recharge for seniors includes BiTV subscription

Diwali offers and discounts

BSNL is also celebrating Diwali with some sweet extras: a ₹1 plan for new users (2GB/day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS for 30 days) until November 15, 2024, and a "Gift a Recharge" option where you can send someone a top-up with a 2.5% bonus.

Plus, if you recharge select plans via the BSNL app or website (₹485/₹1,999), you get a 5% benefit—half as an instant discount and half donated to social causes.

Perfect timing if you or your family are looking to switch things up this festive season.