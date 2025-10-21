Next Article
Gold prices drop 2% after hitting all-time high
Business
Gold prices just dropped 2% on Tuesday, settling at $4,264.91 per ounce—right after reaching an all-time high of $4,381.21 on Monday.
The sudden dip comes as investors decided to cash in on recent gains, which were fueled by hopes for US interest rate cuts and strong safe-haven demand.
Other precious metals also see price drops
A bump in the US dollar index (up 0.3%) put even more pressure on gold, since a stronger dollar makes gold pricier for folks using other currencies.
Silver, platinum, and palladium followed suit with their own price drops—a sign of broader market moves and more investors locking in profits.
Fun fact: increased silver shipments to London helped ease some liquidity issues too.