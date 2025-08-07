Can AI replace your remote team? Founder sparks debate

Samuel Stroschein, founder of Inlang, got people talking on X after saying he managed to "outship" his remote team thanks to AI. In his words: "Claude Code + o3 were my sparring partners. I didn't need a team for architecture stuff."

Stroschein's AI-assisted coding journey Stroschein explained that using AI tools gave him instant feedback, cutting out the lag from working with a remote team spread across time zones.

His team had been building Inlang—a tool popular with both solo users and companies—but by mid-2024, they had to choose between improving it or starting fresh on lix, a browser-based version control system.

Reflections on async teamwork and tech Stroschein decided to jump into coding lix himself with help from AI like Claude Code and ChatGPT-4o.

He offered his European teammates a chance to relocate to the US, but no one took it due to personal reasons—so they left the project.

He reflected that async teamwork has limits and new tech needs new ways of working.