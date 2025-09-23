Canara Bank is hiring 3,500 graduate apprentices: Apply now

This program pays a monthly stipend of ₹15,000 and helps you build practical skills in customer service and banking operations—great for kickstarting a career in finance. Selection is based on your 12th standard (HSC/10+2) or Diploma marks, followed by document checks and a local language test.

Eligibility criteria and application fee

If you have a recognized graduation degree completed between January 1, 2022, and September 1, 2025 (both days inclusive), and are between 20-28 years old (with relaxations for reserved categories), you're eligible.

The application fee is ₹500 for general candidates; SC/ST and PwBD applicants don't have to pay.