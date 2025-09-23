Canara Bank is hiring 3,500 graduate apprentices: Apply now
Canara Bank is offering 3,500 one-year Graduate Apprenticeships for 2025-26, giving fresh graduates a chance to gain real-world banking experience at branches across India.
Applications are open from September 23 to October 12, 2025—just register on the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme portal and then apply on the bank's website.
Selection will be based on your Class 12 or diploma marks
This program pays a monthly stipend of ₹15,000 and helps you build practical skills in customer service and banking operations—great for kickstarting a career in finance.
Selection is based on your 12th standard (HSC/10+2) or Diploma marks, followed by document checks and a local language test.
Eligibility criteria and application fee
If you have a recognized graduation degree completed between January 1, 2022, and September 1, 2025 (both days inclusive), and are between 20-28 years old (with relaxations for reserved categories), you're eligible.
The application fee is ₹500 for general candidates; SC/ST and PwBD applicants don't have to pay.