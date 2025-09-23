Tata Capital plans ₹16,400cr IPO in October 2025

Tata Capital is a big player in lending to individuals and small businesses—these loans make up nearly 89% of their total lending as of March 2025. With almost 1,500 branches across India and over 25 loan products plus wealth management services, they're pretty well spread out.

Major investors and advisors on board for the deal

The company's loan book hit ₹2.36 lakh crore this year after growing at an impressive 37% CAGR since FY23.

Money from the IPO will boost its core capital to help it lend more in the future.

LIC is expected to be a major early investor, and with 10 investment banks advising on the deal, this could be one of India's biggest IPOs in an otherwise cautious year for NBFC listings.