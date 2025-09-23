MFIN wants ₹20,000 crore credit guarantee scheme for microfinance

India's microfinance sector is struggling, and the Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN) wants the government to step in with a ₹20,000 crore credit guarantee scheme. The plan: cover up to 75% of bank loans to microfinance institutions (MFIs), so banks feel safer lending and millions of low-income borrowers can get much-needed funds again.

45 lakh borrowers have lost access to microfinance Outstanding loans for MFIs have dropped by about 21% between March 2024 and August 2025, as per MFIN.

Because of this crunch, about 45 lakh borrowers—mostly low-income individuals—have lost access to microfinance.

Banks have pulled back sharply Banks have pulled back sharply too, slashing their lending to MFIs by over half—from ₹30,018 crore in Q4 FY24 (March 2024) to just ₹13,840 crore in Q4 FY25 (March 2025).

Even though loan quality has improved a bit (with risky loans dropping from 4.6% last September to 3.4% this August), MFIs are now relying more on their own funds.