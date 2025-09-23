Anand Rathi's ₹745cr IPO opens with 0.45x subscription

Anand Rathi is a full-service brokerage firm that helps people invest, trade on margin, and access financial products. As of March 2025, they're present in 290 cities via authorized agents, with 90 physical branches in 54 cities, and also offer digital services, serving clients from major metros to smaller towns.

GMP indicates a positive listing for the shares

Retail investors need at least ₹14,904 to apply (for a lot of 36 shares).

Share allotment will be announced on September 26, and listing is set for September 30 on NSE and BSE.

Early buzz in the gray market hints at a possible listing price about 7.5% above the top end—so there's some optimism around this debut.