GK Energy IPO subscribed 90x! What is the issue

Issue details and use of funds

The IPO included a fresh issue of ₹400 crore and an offer-for-sale worth ₹64.26 crore, priced between ₹145-₹153 per share.

Most of the funds will boost GK Energy's working capital and support other business needs.

Based in Pune, GK Energy is known for building solar-powered water pump systems for farms—a growing sector in India's renewable energy space.

The IPO was managed by IIFL Capital Services and HDFC Bank.