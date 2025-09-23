Next Article
GK Energy IPO subscribed 90x! What is the issue
Business
GK Energy's IPO just wrapped up with a bang—investors bid for almost 90 times more shares than were available.
Non-institutional buyers led the charge with a massive 122x subscription rate, while retail and institutional investors also showed strong interest.
Clearly, this solar energy company has caught everyone's eye.
Issue details and use of funds
The IPO included a fresh issue of ₹400 crore and an offer-for-sale worth ₹64.26 crore, priced between ₹145-₹153 per share.
Most of the funds will boost GK Energy's working capital and support other business needs.
Based in Pune, GK Energy is known for building solar-powered water pump systems for farms—a growing sector in India's renewable energy space.
The IPO was managed by IIFL Capital Services and HDFC Bank.