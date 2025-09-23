Next Article
US leads India's smartphone export destinations
Business
India's smartphone exports jumped 55% to $11.7 billion between April and August 2025.
The US led the way, buying $8.4 billion worth—almost triple last year's amount for the same period, according to government data.
Apple drives exports
Apple was behind most of this surge, with its shipments from India up 77% to $8.5 billion.
August alone saw a huge spike in phones headed to the US—$965 million versus just $388 million last year.
Looking ahead, experts think India's smartphone exports could hit $33 billion in FY26 as global demand keeps rising and local manufacturing gets stronger.