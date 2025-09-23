Next Article
Medicap Healthcare files ₹240 crore IPO papers
Business
Medicap Healthcare, based in Vadodara, is looking to raise ₹240 crore through a fresh IPO.
They just filed their draft papers with SEBI and are only offering new shares—no existing shares are being sold off.
The company is hoping this move will help them ramp up production and strengthen their spot in the pharma packaging game.
Medicap might raise ₹48 crore in pre-IPO placement
Before the IPO, Medicap might raise another ₹48 crore in a pre-IPO placement, which could tweak the final numbers.
The funds are set to go toward buying new machinery, clearing debts (including for their subsidiary KASR Healthcare), and covering general expenses.
With Aryaman Financial Services managing the process, Medicap aims to boost its capacity for both Indian and global markets.