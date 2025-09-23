Medicap Healthcare files ₹240 crore IPO papers Business Sep 23, 2025

Medicap Healthcare, based in Vadodara, is looking to raise ₹240 crore through a fresh IPO.

They just filed their draft papers with SEBI and are only offering new shares—no existing shares are being sold off.

The company is hoping this move will help them ramp up production and strengthen their spot in the pharma packaging game.