HCLTech to modernize Swedish automaker's IT systems under new deal
Business
HCLTech is renewing and expanding its partnership with a major commercial vehicle maker from Gothenburg, Sweden.
The fresh multi-year deal aims to modernize the automaker's IT systems using HCLTech's AI Force platform, though the price tag hasn't been shared.
This partnership will bring in managed services, hyper-automation, and better system monitoring to make IT smoother and more efficient for the carmaker.
Even with this big move, HCLTech's stock dipped slightly by 0.74% to ₹1,429.80 on Tuesday.
Still, this collaboration is expected to help HCLTech strengthen its place in the global automotive tech space.