Wyndham aims for 100 hotels in India by December 2025
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is ramping up its presence in India, aiming to run 100 hotels by December 2025.
The company operates the majority of its Eurasian hotels in India, most of which are franchised, and has opened 21 new spots just this year, showing how fast the Indian market is growing for them.
Franchised hotels dominate Wyndham's Indian portfolio
About three-quarters of Wyndham's hotels in India are franchised, which helps them expand quickly without handling everything directly.
They're not just sticking to budget stays either—Wyndham is teaming up with Cygnett Hotels to bring new brands like La Quinta and Registry Collection across India and neighboring countries.
Most of the growth will focus on smaller cities, with some upscale launches planned too.
Wyndham is betting big on India's hospitality market
India's hotel scene is buzzing, thanks to better infrastructure and lower taxes on hotel stays.
With more travelers coming in (including a rise in Chinese visitors) and steady occupancy rates around 66-70%, Wyndham sees big potential ahead—and they're clearly not slowing down anytime soon.