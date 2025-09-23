Wyndham aims for 100 hotels in India by December 2025

Franchised hotels dominate Wyndham's Indian portfolio

About three-quarters of Wyndham's hotels in India are franchised, which helps them expand quickly without handling everything directly.

They're not just sticking to budget stays either—Wyndham is teaming up with Cygnett Hotels to bring new brands like La Quinta and Registry Collection across India and neighboring countries.

Most of the growth will focus on smaller cities, with some upscale launches planned too.