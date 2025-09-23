AGR dues case: Vodafone Idea's stock jumps 7% on SC buzz
Vodafone Idea's stock shot up 7% on Tuesday, reaching ₹8.97 before settling at ₹8.75—a 4.3% gain by the end of the day.
The buzz? Investors are hopeful that the Supreme Court will provide relief to Vodafone Idea in a big case about its ₹9,450 crore AGR dues, which could be a game-changer for the company.
Trading volume and CEO's statement
Trading was intense, with over 128 crore shares changing hands and with total traded value recorded at ₹1,117 crore.
This Supreme Court decision is huge—it could help Vodafone Idea finally tackle its debt and secure new funding from lenders.
CEO Akshaya Moondra has said fixing this AGR issue is crucial for future investments and keeping operations stable.
The outcome will shape whether Vodafone Idea can keep moving forward or faces more uncertainty.