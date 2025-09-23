AGR dues case: Vodafone Idea's stock jumps 7% on SC buzz

Trading volume and CEO's statement

Trading was intense, with over 128 crore shares changing hands and with total traded value recorded at ₹1,117 crore.

This Supreme Court decision is huge—it could help Vodafone Idea finally tackle its debt and secure new funding from lenders.

CEO Akshaya Moondra has said fixing this AGR issue is crucial for future investments and keeping operations stable.

The outcome will shape whether Vodafone Idea can keep moving forward or faces more uncertainty.