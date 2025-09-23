Meet India's newest billionaire: Shrikant Badve Business Sep 23, 2025

Shrikant Badve just joined the Indian billionaire club after Belrise Industries—where he owns nearly 60%—saw its stock price soar on September 23, 2024.

Badve's stake alone is now valued at about ₹8,623 crore (approximately $1 billion).

Badve's story stands out: he started small and worked his way up to leading a major name in auto components.