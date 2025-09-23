Meet India's newest billionaire: Shrikant Badve
Shrikant Badve just joined the Indian billionaire club after Belrise Industries—where he owns nearly 60%—saw its stock price soar on September 23, 2024.
Badve's stake alone is now valued at about ₹8,623 crore (approximately $1 billion).
Badve's story stands out: he started small and worked his way up to leading a major name in auto components.
Badve's journey from startup to industry leader
Back in 1988, Badve launched Belrise with just three workers.
Fast forward to today, and the company has over 8,000 people on board and national recognition for innovation.
Investors are paying attention too—LKP Securities recently gave Belrise a Buy rating and sees more growth ahead.
Beyond business, Badve serves on key economic councils and as a brand ambassador for Maharashtra's Magnetic initiative.