Pernia's Pop-Up Shop parent Purple Style Labs plans ₹660 crore IPO

Retail leases, sales, and marketing in focus

Most of the funds (about ₹363 crore) are set aside to cover lease costs for their retail arm, PSL Retail.

Another chunk—₹128 crore—will boost sales and marketing, while the rest will help with general business needs.

The company's been on a growth streak lately: average order values jumped from ₹39,499 in FY23 to ₹56,106 in FY25, and they've cut marketing costs nearly in half.

With customers in over 100 countries (big fans in the US, UK, and Middle East!) , Purple Style Labs is definitely thinking global.