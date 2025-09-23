Pernia's Pop-Up Shop parent Purple Style Labs plans ₹660 crore IPO
Purple Style Labs—the name behind luxury fashion hub Pernia's Pop-Up Shop—is gearing up for a ₹660 crore IPO, according to fresh filings with Sebi.
They might also raise another ₹130 crore before the IPO officially launches, which could tweak the final numbers a bit.
Retail leases, sales, and marketing in focus
Most of the funds (about ₹363 crore) are set aside to cover lease costs for their retail arm, PSL Retail.
Another chunk—₹128 crore—will boost sales and marketing, while the rest will help with general business needs.
The company's been on a growth streak lately: average order values jumped from ₹39,499 in FY23 to ₹56,106 in FY25, and they've cut marketing costs nearly in half.
With customers in over 100 countries (big fans in the US, UK, and Middle East!) , Purple Style Labs is definitely thinking global.