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How Canon plans to help chip manufacturers in India
The development comes as part of India's push for self-sufficiency

How Canon plans to help chip manufacturers in India

By Dwaipayan Roy
Oct 04, 2026
03:04 pm
What's the story

Japanese imaging and optical major Canon is planning to establish technology and service centers in India. The company's India President and CEO Toshiaki Nomura confirmed the move, saying they have already held talks with all major semiconductor manufacturing projects in the country. The development comes as part of India's push for self-sufficiency in chip production.

Strategic partnership

Engaging with India's semiconductor ventures

Canon, a global supplier of lithography systems for semiconductor manufacturing, is looking to play a key role in India's semiconductor ecosystem.

Nomura said the company sees a "great opportunity" in the upcoming chip-making landscape.

He added that they have already engaged with major projects under development and are ready to bring their technologies (lithographic machines) to assist chip manufacturers in producing chips locally.

Ongoing discussions

Ongoing discussions with key manufacturers

When asked about their discussions with semiconductor ventures being set up in India, Nomura confirmed the talks with all key manufacturers.

He said these projects are ongoing and more information will be shared once some development is confirmed.

This shows Canon's commitment to supporting India's efforts in building a robust semiconductor ecosystem.

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Future plans

Support infrastructure for chip manufacturing

Nomura also hinted that the progress of semiconductor projects could lead to Canon setting up dedicated support infrastructure for chip manufacturing customers in India.

Toshiaki Nomura said, "Once the project is confirmed, of course we need 24x7 support to the chip manufacturer. In that sense, we will bring our technologies and service centers in India."

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