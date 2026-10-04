How Canon plans to help chip manufacturers in India
What's the story
Japanese imaging and optical major Canon is planning to establish technology and service centers in India. The company's India President and CEO Toshiaki Nomura confirmed the move, saying they have already held talks with all major semiconductor manufacturing projects in the country. The development comes as part of India's push for self-sufficiency in chip production.
Strategic partnership
Engaging with India's semiconductor ventures
Canon, a global supplier of lithography systems for semiconductor manufacturing, is looking to play a key role in India's semiconductor ecosystem.
Nomura said the company sees a "great opportunity" in the upcoming chip-making landscape.
He added that they have already engaged with major projects under development and are ready to bring their technologies (lithographic machines) to assist chip manufacturers in producing chips locally.
Ongoing discussions
Ongoing discussions with key manufacturers
When asked about their discussions with semiconductor ventures being set up in India, Nomura confirmed the talks with all key manufacturers.
He said these projects are ongoing and more information will be shared once some development is confirmed.
This shows Canon's commitment to supporting India's efforts in building a robust semiconductor ecosystem.
Future plans
Support infrastructure for chip manufacturing
Nomura also hinted that the progress of semiconductor projects could lead to Canon setting up dedicated support infrastructure for chip manufacturing customers in India.
Toshiaki Nomura said, "Once the project is confirmed, of course we need 24x7 support to the chip manufacturer. In that sense, we will bring our technologies and service centers in India."